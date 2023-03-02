Live Cricket News: Michael Clarke Backs KL Rahul; West Indies Hit Back After Conceding Lead

Live now
Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 07:53 IST
New Delhi, India
The Indian cricket team endured their hardest day of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy after Australia showed immense resilience to take control of the third Test in Indore. Despite losing the toss, the tourists produced a commanding performance with the ball as they skittled India for a mere 109 inside 34 overs thanks to a maiden five-wicket haul from Matthew Kuhnemann. Then the pair of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne produced a strong display with the former hitting a well-compiled fifty to put Australia in the lead. The Indian bowlers had to toil hard with all four Australian wickets that fell on Wednesday going in Ravindra
Batsman Towhid Hridoy, pace bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam were included following some impressive performances in the recently held Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
The West Indies collapsed, then hit back dramatically before the close on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
“I really like KL Rahul. He is a great young man and an extremely gifted player. India is winning at the moment so if I was the captain, I would be fighting for him. I would be saying, we are winning, I know he is not at his best but we can afford to keep him in the team right now. He is a good player, he will train hard enough and he is going to come back for us,” Clarke told RevSportz.
In South Africa, West Indies landed quick blows after conceding 130-run lead in the first Test in Centurion. In their reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 342-all out, West Indies folded for 212. However, Alzarri Joseph struck twice as the hosts lost four wickets for just 49 runs in 8.1 overs before stumps on Day 2.
In Bangladesh, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the the three-match ODI series. An unbeaten century from Dawid Malan helped England overhaul the target of 210 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Batting first, the hosts were restricted to 209-all out in 47.2 overs. Najmul Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with 58 off 82. For England, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each while Chris Woakes and Will Jacks chipped in with a wicket each. England were reduced to 167/7 in their chase but Malan continued to wage a lone battle and in the company of Adil Rashid (17 not out) guided his team over the line in 48.4 overs. The second match of the series will be played on Friday at the same venue.
