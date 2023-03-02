Live Cricket News: Michael Clarke Backs KL Rahul; West Indies Hit Back After Conceding Lead

Read more

Jadeja’s name. India will hope for a much better second day while Australia would want to build on their opening day’s performance.

In South Africa, West Indies landed quick blows after conceding 130-run lead in the first Test in Centurion. In their reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 342-all out, West Indies folded for 212. However, Alzarri Joseph struck twice as the hosts lost four wickets for just 49 runs in 8.1 overs before stumps on Day 2.

In Bangladesh, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the the three-match ODI series. An unbeaten century from Dawid Malan helped England overhaul the target of 210 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Batting first, the hosts were restricted to 209-all out in 47.2 overs. Najmul Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with 58 off 82. For England, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each while Chris Woakes and Will Jacks chipped in with a wicket each. England were reduced to 167/7 in their chase but Malan continued to wage a lone battle and in the company of Adil Rashid (17 not out) guided his team over the line in 48.4 overs. The second match of the series will be played on Friday at the same venue.

