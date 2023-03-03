Live Cricket News Today: England Eye 2-0 Lead; Smith's Unique Fielding Drill

Live now
March 03, 2023
It's going to be another action-packed day in the world of cricket with the third Test between India and Australia to conclude inside three days, no surprises given the breakneck speed at which it has progressed. In Dhaka, England will be hoping to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh who are in a must-win situation today. And just a day remains before the Women's Premier League gets underway in Mumbai when Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium tomorrow.
The Australian team may have endured miserable outings in Nagpur and Delhi but Indore could well bring back the smiles on their faces. Thanks to the brilliance of Nathan Lyon who took eight wickets at the Holkar Stadium, Australia limited India’s second innings lead to just 75 runs on the second day. Steve Smith and co will need to score 76 runs to win the third Test and pull one back setting the stage for the fourth and final Test which will be played in Ahmedabad.
Even if Australia manage to win the remaining two Tests, the Border Gavaskar Trophy stays with India. However, it will then knock India out from ICC World Test Championship final reckoning since they must win by at least a margin of 3-1 to ensure a spot.
The target looks minuscule but Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a fighting half-century on Day 2, hasn’t lost hope.
“It’s a tough pitch to bat on. It’s not easy, you need to trust your defence, make sure you need to get to the pitch or, if it’s short, play off the back foot. 75 may not be too many, but there’s a chance,” Pujara said at the end of day’s play.
Pujara did acknowledge the failure of his team to build decent partnerships in their second dig. “If there was a bit more partnership with Axar, it could’ve helped. I’m learning a few more tricks, if there’s demand, I feel rather than playing too many dot balls, if you can take a few chances, you can get runs. Now I’m confident whenever it’s needed, I can play those shots,” he said.
