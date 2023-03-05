Live Cricket News: MI Make Dominating Start to WPL 2023; ENG Eye Clean Sweep

Read more

– managing scores in double digits. They folded for 64 in 15.1 overs.

The WPL action continues today with Sunday being a double-header. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in an afternoon fixture while later in the day, UP Warriorz will face Gujarat Giants.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh and England will be up against each other for the third and final ODI. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and the Jos Buttler-led side will be eyeing a clean sweep. For Bangladesh, a win will help in gaining some momentum before action switches to T20I series.

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal says he has no regrets over his team playing on sporting pitches at home. “When I talked about true wickets, I said that we can’t be result-oriented all the time. When we win games in Bangladesh, it doesn’t mean that we have to win on bad wickets, we also have to win on true wickets. When you are trying to change these things, many things will happen – you will win and lose – and you have to take them as part of the process,” Tamim said after the series defeat on Friday.

In the Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi.

