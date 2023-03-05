CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live Cricket News: MI Make Dominating Start to WPL 2023; ENG Eye Clean Sweep

Live now

Live Cricket News: MI Make Dominating Start to WPL 2023; ENG Eye Clean Sweep

Cricket Updates, Sunday: Follow our live blog to stay updated with all the latest developments from the world of cricket today including but not limited to the Border Gavaskar Trophy, England tour of Bangladesh, WPL 2023, PSL and more

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 09:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Follow here all the live updates from the world of cricket today. (Pic Credit: TW/wplt20)

The inaugural season of Women’s Premier League has gotten underway with Mumbai Indians recording a massive win over Gujarat Giants on Saturday night. It was a one-sided affair with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI producing an all-round show for a 143-run win. GG opted to bowl first and made an early breakthrough before MI batters began dominating. Harmanpreet starred with the bat with a blistering half-century while Hayley Matthews (45) and Amelia Kerr (45*) made solid contributions too in a final total of 207/5 in 20 overs. In reply, GG produced a horror show with just two of their batters – Dayalan Hemalatha and Monica Patel Read More

Mar 05, 2023 09:24 IST

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket today

– managing scores in double digits. They folded for 64 in 15.1 overs.

The WPL action continues today with Sunday being a double-header. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in an afternoon fixture while later in the day, UP Warriorz will face Gujarat Giants.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh and England will be up against each other for the third and final ODI. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and the Jos Buttler-led side will be eyeing a clean sweep. For Bangladesh, a win will help in gaining some momentum before action switches to T20I series.

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal says he has no regrets over his team playing on sporting pitches at home. “When I talked about true wickets, I said that we can’t be result-oriented all the time. When we win games in Bangladesh, it doesn’t mean that we have to win on bad wickets, we also have to win on true wickets. When you are trying to change these things, many things will happen – you will win and lose – and you have to take them as part of the process,” Tamim said after the series defeat on Friday.

In the Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi.

