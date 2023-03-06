Cricket News Daily Updates, Monday: Checkout WPL 2023 Points Table After Match no. 3; Kohli's Cute Post Goes Viral

Read more

dominant victory.

Kaur’s historic fifty powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207 for five in 20 overs. Apart from Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr (45 not out off 24) and Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) also played valuable knocks for MI.

Chasing a huge total, Gujarat batters had immense pressure on Gujarat and they crumbled under that. With Mooney getting injured in the first over, they were already staring down the barrel. Very soon Gujarat lost four wickets inside the powerplay which completely pushed them back. They couldn’t recover from there. Only two batters got into the double digits, with Dayalan Hemalatha being the top-scorer (29 off 23) for Giants.

On the other hand, Smriti’s RCB didn’t have the desired start in the season. A brilliant 162-run opening partnership off 87 balls between Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning followed by left-arm pacer Tara Norris becoming the first bowler to pick a five-fer in the inaugural Women’s Premier League propelled Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive 60-run win over RCB on Sunday.

While Shafali top-scored with 84 off 45 balls, including ten fours and two sixes, Meg was fantastic in her 72 off 43 balls, with 14 boundaries against her name. After the duo fell, Marizanne Kapp provided finishing fireworks with an unbeaten 39 off 17 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues was not out on 22 off 15 balls for Delhi to post a massive 223/2.

In reply, Tara emerged as the chief architect of Bangalore’s collapse from 89/2 to 96/7. She ended up picking 5/29 in her four overs as Bangalore could make 163/8 in their 20 overs, giving Delhi their first victory of the competition.

