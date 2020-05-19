Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Cricket-players Union Slams Cricket Australia's Covid-19 Cost-cutting

The chairman of Australia's professional cricketers' union has lambasted the national board's cost-cutting measures in response to the new coronavirus outbreak, saying they could have "disastrous" consequences for the game over the long term.

Reuters |May 19, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
Cricket-players Union Slams Cricket Australia's Covid-19 Cost-cutting

Melbourne: The chairman of Australia's professional cricketers' union has lambasted the national board's cost-cutting measures in response to the new coronavirus outbreak, saying they could have "disastrous" consequences for the game over the long term.

Cricket Australia furloughed about 80% of its staff and said it had suffered a A$20 million ($13 million) fall in revenue due to COVID-19, despite the pandemic hitting at the end of the season.

The board is also pushing member states to agree cuts to their grants and is in talks with players about adjusting pay.

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) Chairman Greg Dyer questioned the board's gloomy financial outlook, saying the game had "yet to experience a significant negative revenue event."

"It should be in a relatively strong financial position, particularly relative to the winter sports, and with the benefit of time should emerge with a distinct advantage to other sports who’ve been caught directly in COVID's crosshairs," Dyer said on the ACA's website https://www.auscricket.com.au/news-media/news-articles/slash-and-burn-risks-squandering-crickets-unique-opportunity.

"Now is not the time to diminish the game, but instead .... seize the moment and improve it."

CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said last month the board could suffer a revenue hit of hundreds of millions of dollars if India were unable to tour in the home summer.

However, the tour's chances of going ahead have been boosted by Australia's success in reducing COVID-19 infections to a trickle over the past month.

Dyer said cost-cutting at state and grass-roots levels would have "disastrous long-term consequences on the health of the game" and took aim at CA's centralised high performance programme.

"That at the first sign of a headwind states are being asked to take significant cuts, which are in turn filtering down to local cricket, suggests that something is horribly wrong with the current model," he said.

CA did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

coronaviruscricket australiapandemicprofessional cricketers' union'salary cut

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more