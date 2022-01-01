Cricket Schedule 2022: A Look at The Major Events

Happy New Year, folks! 2022 promises to be another action-packed year from cricket’s perspective. Although covid is on the rise, again and can pose a threat to a lot of scheduled tours, T20 leagues, as we saw in 2020 and a large part of 2021, one can hope that the pandemic situation improves or the cricketing world can manage to pull through in a second successive world cup year.
Have a look at the major series/tournaments/leagues to be held in 2022
January
#Big Bash League 2021-2022 (Continues From December)
55 T20 matches
#Ashes 2021-2022 (Continues From December)
5 Test matches
#India Tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Continues From December)
3 Test & 3 ODI matches
#Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2022
Two Tests
January-February
#ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies
48 One-day matches
#Women’s Ashes 2022 in Australia
One Test, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20I matches
#New Zealand Tour of Australia
3 ODIs, one T20I
#Pakistan Super League
34 T20s
January-March
#England Tour of West Indies in West Indies
5 T20Is, 3 Test Matches
February
#West Indies tour of India
3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches
#Sri Lanka Tour of Australia
5 T20I Matches
#February-March
#South Africa Tour of New Zealand
2 Test Matches
#Sri Lanka tour of India in India
2 Test, 3 T20I Matches
March
#Australia Tour of New Zealand
3 T20Is & 3 ODIs
March-April
#Australia Tour of Pakistan
3 Test, 3 ODIs, and 1 T20I Match
#ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand
31 ODIs
Bangladesh Tour of South Africa
3 ODIs, 2 Test Matches
#Netherlands Tour of New Zealand
1 T20I and 3 ODIs
April-May
#Indian Premier League (IPL) in India
June
#New Zealand Tour of England
3 Test Matches
#West Indies Tour of Netherlands
3 ODIs
#South Africa Tour of India
5 T20Is
#England Tour of Netherlands
3 ODIs
July
#India Tour of England
One Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches
July-September
South Africa Tour of England
3 ODIs
September
#Pakistan Tour of Afghanistan in Sri Lanka
3 ODIs
October-November
#T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia
45 T20s
