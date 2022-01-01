CricketNext

Cricket Schedule 2022: A Look at The Major Events

2022 promises to be an action-packed year for cricket fans. (AFP Photo)

2022 will be another busy year for cricket lovers with several major events scheduled through the 12 months.

Happy New Year, folks! 2022 promises to be another action-packed year from cricket’s perspective. Although covid is on the rise, again and can pose a threat to a lot of scheduled tours, T20 leagues, as we saw in 2020 and a large part of 2021, one can hope that the pandemic situation improves or the cricketing world can manage to pull through in a second successive world cup year.

Have a look at the major series/tournaments/leagues to be held in 2022

January

#Big Bash League 2021-2022 (Continues From December)

55 T20 matches

#Ashes 2021-2022 (Continues From December)

5 Test matches

#India Tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Continues From December)

3 Test & 3 ODI matches

#Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2022

Two Tests

January-February

#ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies

48 One-day matches

#Women’s Ashes 2022 in Australia

One Test, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20I matches

#New Zealand Tour of Australia

3 ODIs, one T20I

#Pakistan Super League

34 T20s

January-March

#England Tour of West Indies in West Indies

5 T20Is, 3 Test Matches

February

#West Indies tour of India

3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches

#Sri Lanka Tour of Australia

5 T20I Matches

#February-March

#South Africa Tour of New Zealand

2 Test Matches

#Sri Lanka tour of India in India

2 Test, 3 T20I Matches

March

#Australia Tour of New Zealand

3 T20Is & 3 ODIs

March-April

#Australia Tour of Pakistan

3 Test, 3 ODIs, and 1 T20I Match

#ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

31 ODIs

Bangladesh Tour of South Africa

3 ODIs, 2 Test Matches

#Netherlands Tour of New Zealand

1 T20I and 3 ODIs

April-May

#Indian Premier League (IPL) in India

June

#New Zealand Tour of England

3 Test Matches

#West Indies Tour of Netherlands

3 ODIs

#South Africa Tour of India

5 T20Is

#England Tour of Netherlands

3 ODIs

July

#India Tour of England

One Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches

July-September

South Africa Tour of England

3 ODIs

September

#Pakistan Tour of Afghanistan in Sri Lanka

3 ODIs

October-November

#T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

45 T20s

