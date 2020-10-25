Cricket South Africa (CSA) Have Launched 'See Us On The Pitch' 2020-21 Cricket Season.

The bulk of the Proteas will be able to take part before the start of the international season with England's white ball tour of both ODIs and T20I matches that runs from late November to early December.

"We sincerely thank our partners in government for their assistance and guidance in making the series against England possible from November 27 to December 9," said CSA Acting Chief Executive Kugandrie Govender at Hammanskraal on Thursday.

"As per South Africa's high standards and international convention, all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed and bio-secure conditions will be met to ensure the safety of all players and staff," he added.

This is the first of four projected incoming tours for the South Africa men's team in what is going to be one of the most congested and intensive seasons at both international and domestic level, as per an official CSA media release.

"It is an unfortunate reality that the new normal requires cricket all our matches to take place behind closed doors for the foreseeable future," said Govender.