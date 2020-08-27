Cricket South Africa Fire Thabang Moroe for "Serious Misconduct"

Cricket South Africa have sacked Thabang Moroe with immediate effect after he was found guilty of "acts of serious misconduct".
Moroe had been suspended in December 2019 for an investigation during which he was offered the chance to submit evidence, which has now led to his departure.
Kugandrie Govender, who replaced Jacques Faul last week, will remain as interim CEO until the process to find a permanent successor is complete.
BREAKING: CSA Announces the Termination of Employment of its CEO, Thabang MoroeFull statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/orYzaHEw4L
"Mr Thabang Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.
The news comes amid a major upheaval behind the scenes at CSA. This month alone has seen the resignation of ex-president Chris Nenzani, just prior to his departure date at the AGM on September 5, and independent board member Professor Steve Cornelius.
A statement read: "The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.
