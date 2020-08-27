Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Eagles CTL *

0/0 (0.0)

Cyprus Eagles CTL
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Toss won by Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (decided to field)

Cricket South Africa Fire Thabang Moroe for "Serious Misconduct"

A statement read: "The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
Cricket South Africa Fire Thabang Moroe for

Cricket South Africa have sacked Thabang Moroe with immediate effect after he was found guilty of "acts of serious misconduct".

Moroe had been suspended in December 2019 for an investigation during which he was offered the chance to submit evidence, which has now led to his departure.

Kugandrie Govender, who replaced Jacques Faul last week, will remain as interim CEO until the process to find a permanent successor is complete.

A statement read: "The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.

"Mr Thabang Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.

The news comes amid a major upheaval behind the scenes at CSA. This month alone has seen the resignation of ex-president Chris Nenzani, just prior to his departure date at the AGM on September 5, and independent board member Professor Steve Cornelius.

