Cricket South Africa Name 28-Member Conditioning Squad for 2019/20 season

Loading...
South Africa have a busy season ahead of them with the World Cup followed by an away tour to India in September and October that will consist of three T20 International matches as well as three Test matches.
That will be followed by home series from December to February against England (all three formats) and Australia (limited-overs matches) and then the visit to India for a series of ODI matches in March.
“The reality of the situation is that we no longer have an off-season and we are about to embark on an exceptionally busy period of international cricket, starting with the ICC Men’s World Cup later this month,” commented Corrie van Zyl, CSA Head: Cricket Pathways.
“The purpose of this squad, under the direction of SA A Head Coach, Russell Domingo and SA A Strength and Conditioning specialist, Tumi Masekela, with the assistance of the Franchise coaches, is to ensure that these players are properly prepared and optimally conditioned for international cricket.
"It is also important to let them know that they are on the radar of the National Selection Panel (NSP) for possible selection to the Proteas and SA A.”
The South Africa A side will also be visiting India in August and September for both white-ball and red-ball series. South Africa start their World Cup campaign against hosts England on May 30.
Conditioning Squad:
Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Khaya Zondo, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Keegan Petersen, Gihahn Cloete, Sisanda Magala, Eddie Moore, Anrich Nortje, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Tladi Bokako, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne
First Published: May 17, 2019, 9:53 PM IST