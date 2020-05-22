Cricket South Africa Refuse to Endorse Graeme Smith's Backing of Sourav Ganguly for ICC Chairman Post

Cricket South Africa (CSA) President Chris Nenzani on Friday refused to endorse Director of Cricket Graeme Smith's support to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
"We must respect both the ICC protocol and our own protocol in deciding which candidate to back," said CSA president Chris Nenzani in a statement.
"There have been no candidates nominated as yet and once such nominations have been made the Board of CSA will take its decision in terms of its own protocol and give the chairman the mandate to exercise his vote as an ICC Board Director accordingly," he added.
Smith's comments supporting Ganguly's potential candidature for the role had come on Thursday during an interaction with the media.
"From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the President's role of the ICC," he had said.
"I think that will be good for the game; I think it will be good for the modern game as well. He understands it; he has played it at the highest level; he is respected; and his leadership will be key to us going forward," he added.
Smith's comments were backed up by CSA CEO Jacques Faul, who said that they won't mind an Indian as the head of the ICC. However, Nenzani refused to outright endorse anyone.
"We have the highest regard for the opinions of our Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, who is a well-respected figure in world cricket and has already made an immense contribution in fulfilling his mandate to make our cricket teams world leaders again," Nenzani said.
"At the moment we don't want to anticipate any candidates who may be nominated for this important position to lead the game we all love," he concluded.
