Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

185/4 (60.0)

West Indies trail by 19 runs, MIN. 106.0 Overs Left Today
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to field
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Shield Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Super Kings

96/3 (10.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Spanga United CC
Spanga United CC*

56/8 (8.3)

Spanga United CC need 41 runs in 9 balls at 27.33 rpo

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Cricket South Africa Stands in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Movement: Jacques Faul

In a media statement, CSA underlined that the board was founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusion.

PTI |July 10, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
Cricket South Africa Stands in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Movement: Jacques Faul

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Jacques Faul said his board stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, adding that the organisation will use its platform to educate on all forms of discrimination.

In a media statement, CSA underlined that the board was founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusion.

"The vision of CSA, to become a truly national sport of winners supported by the majority, finds resonance in the ethos of 'Black Lives Matter'. Black Lives Matter. It is as simple as that," the statement read.

Also Read: South Africa's Lungi Ngidi in Black Lives Matter Controversy

"As a national sporting body representing more than 56 million South Africans and with the privileged position of owning a platform as large as we do, it is of vital importance that we use our voice to educate and listen to others on topics involving all forms of discrimination," Faul said.

Faul added that CSA will use its voice to spread anti-racism through the BLM campaign and will also speak out against all forms of violence.

"During our celebrations of Nelson Mandela International Da, CSA will further spread the message of anti-racism through the BLM campaign while we also speak out against all forms of violence..."

South Africa has a history of segregation. Although the cricket team now has a fair representation of coloured players as per CSA's policy but things were different prior to the country's isolation in 1970, when sports team were made up of white players only.

Also Read: Michael Holding Breaks Down While Discussing Racism, Explains Why

The CSA statement comes after star speedster Lungi Ngidi, who is a supporter of the BLM movement, was slammed by former Proteas Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and others for not speaking up against the attacks on white farmers in the country.

The BLM movement gathered momentum following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in United States.

The incident triggered protests with West Indies cricketers such as Michael Holding, Jason Holder, Darren Sammy and many more around the globe speaking out against racism.

Black Lives MatterBLMCricket South AfricaJacques Faullungi ngidiMichael HoldingPat Symcox

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENG
Manchester

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENG
Manchester

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more