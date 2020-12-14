Cricket South Africa's Interim Board Suspends Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Interim Board on Monday delivered a notice of suspension and disciplinary hearing to CSA's acting Chief Executive Officer, Kugandrie Govender. The notice, which alleges that Govender was involved in misconduct as Chief Commercial Officer and acting CEO of CSA, also says that a hearing has been scheduled for January 28, 2021.

"Ms Govender has been suspended and will receive full pay until the matter is decided," a statement from CSA said.

The statement also mentioned the charges against Govender.

Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - 86 Teams to Fight for 15 Spots Across 225 Qualification Games

"The charges against Ms Govender relate to, inter alia, (i) the role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019; (ii) various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and (iii) the role which she played in the dismissal of Mr Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Mr Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal," it said.

Govender became the first woman to lead CSA after she was appointed in an acting capacity in August following the resignation Dr Jacques Faul.

Govender had joined CSA last year as chief commercial officer‚ a position she occupied until her elevation to the high office.

Chief Financial Officer Pholetsi Moseki has been appointed as acting CEO until a new permanent candidate is identified.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Recalls How MS Dhoni Backed 'On the Verge of Being Dropped' Virat Kohli

"He (Moseki) has agreed to take on this short-term role and we look forward to working with him. The Chair of the IB (Interim Board) also addressed CSA staff this afternoon to allay any concerns they may have and to ensure them all of the IB's support."