Cricket South Africa's IPL 2022 Proposal to BCCI: Cheaper Hotels And Minimum Air Travel

While there’s uncertainty whether the upcoming season of the IPL will be held in India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has reportedly sent a proposal to the BCCI regarding its plan to host the high-profile event if need be. The latest coronavirus surge in India has left the board planning alternative options including the possibility of playing the entire season in Mumbai without fans or shifting it overseas altogether.

Among the overseas venues, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Sri Lanka are the top-three options. The entire IPL 2020 was held in UAE across three venues while the second-half of the following season was also held in the country.

However, as per a report in the Cricbuzz, CSA has proposed that the hotels in South Africa will be less expensive as compared to UAE and the fixtures could be drawn such that there’s minimum air travel between venues.

As per CSA, the matches could be held across four venues with the various team bubbles to be created in Johannesburg. A majority of the matches could be held at Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion Park (Pretoria), Willowmoore Park (Benoni) and Senwes Cricket Stadium (Potchefstroom).

All four of these stadiums are of international standards and reside within driving distance from each other. However, with the league expanding to 10 teams from this season onwards, the number of matches will also increase.

To manage that, CSA has said few matches could also be played at the Newlands Stadium (Cape Town) and Paarl Stadium. For these matches though, the base of the teams will have to be in Cape Town.

South Africa has just successfully hosted India for three Tests and three ODIs and there’s been reports of less covid cases being reported in the country as well.

The BCCI will reportedly confirm the venue by February 20.

