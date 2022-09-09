Cricket to Resume In England From Saturday Onwards After Suspension Due to Queen Elizabeth's Death

The England Cricket Board has given clearance for the resumption of all cricket-related activities in the country after all of it was suspended on Friday in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death. In a press release that was released by the ECB, the Board said that the third Test match between England and South Africa will resume as usual which means it might extend to six days! Although, there is still no clarity if the match will resume from day 1 or day 2 as the opening day was washed out at the Oval.

Before each match, a minute’s silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket’s respects to The Queen.

“Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service,” the release said.

“Following the cancellation of Friday’s cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance,” it added.

This means the Men’s Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women’s IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham. The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men’s U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned.

Earlier cricket chiefs announced that Friday’s play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval would not take place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that updates would be “provided in due course”.

Thursday’s first day in London was washed out without a ball bowled. The three-match series is locked at 1-1.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday’s play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the (women’s domestic) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place,” said an ECB statement.

“For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course.”

