CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Cricket West Indies Awards Central Contracts to 18 Women Cricketers

Cricket West Indies Awards Central Contracts to 18 Women Cricketers

Cricket West Indies Awards Central Contracts to 18 Women Cricketers

This is an increase of three retainer contracts compared to the 2020-21 season with contracts offered for the first time to developing young players Kaysia Schultz and Qiana Joseph.

  • Updated: May 6, 2021, 10:36 PM IST

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has increased the number of West Indies women players who will get retainer contracts for the 2021-2022 season to 18.

This is an increase of three retainer contracts compared to the 2020-21 season with contracts offered for the first time to developing young players Kaysia Schultz and Qiana Joseph. The three players will join the 15 retained players from the 2020-2021 season, including captain Stafanie Taylor, all-rounder Deandra Dottin and the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals Anisa Mohammed.

CWI’s lead selector for women’s and girls cricket, Ann Browne-John said, “The last contract period did not see many international matches as we only played five T20I matches against England. Despite this, the contracted players were able to keep themselves fit and match ready. It was therefore the fairest decision to return all fifteen (15) to contract.”

The West Indies women cricketers are currently in Antigua for their second high-performance camp of the year under newly appointed Head Coach Courtney Walsh.

West Indies Women’s contracted players 2021-2022 season: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches