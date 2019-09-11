Cricket West Indies Invite Applications for New Men’s Head Coach
After West Indies announced a new selection structure and policy on Monday, with the appointment of Kieron Pollard as the new captain across the white-ball formats, the “comprehensive review” they undertook will now also see the board search actively for a new head coach.
