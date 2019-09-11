Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Cricket West Indies Invite Applications for New Men’s Head Coach

After West Indies announced a new selection structure and policy on Monday, with the appointment of Kieron Pollard as the new captain across the white-ball formats, the “comprehensive review” they undertook will now also see the board search actively for a new head coach.

Cricketnext Staff |September 11, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
Cricket West Indies Invite Applications for New Men’s Head Coach

After West Indies announced a new selection structure and policy on Monday, with the appointment of Kieron Pollard as the new captain across the white-ball formats, the “comprehensive review” they undertook will now also see the board search actively for a new head coach.

Since Richard Pybus’ sacking in April, Floyd Reifer has been filling in as the caretaker boss, but Cricket West Indies is hopeful that they will have someone in place as permanent head coach come November, when they take on Afghanistan.

A CWI statement said that the task force carried out a "four-month review" and "benchmarked cricket selection systems around the world and incorporated feedback and contributions from current and former players, coaches, administrators, franchise CEOs and nearly 2,700 fans across the Caribbean". The board will now seek applications for the head coach position via an advertisement. Applications need to come in before September 20.

A Cricket West Indies statement further said, “We will introduce new team-specific selection panels for the West Indies men's and women's and youth teams", comprising "an executive selector (lead selector), a selector and head coach.

"The full-time selectors will be supported by a selection analyst to provide performance data to support selection considerations plus a minimum of three scouts to ensure cricketers throughout the region are closely watched and evaluated.

"A modernised, transparent selection policy will see players selected against six criteria: form and performance, fitness (based on a new approved fitness and conditioning policy), team balance, mental capacity, technical ability and commitment. The playing XIs will then be selected by the executive selector, head coach and captain."

"The end product in the form of eight major recommendations is grounded in a comprehensive methodology encompassing the feedback of some 2700 stakeholders," Kishore Shallow, the CWI vice-president, said in a statement. "This is a defining document that represents momentous progress for West Indies cricket."​

cricket. West IndiesCWIFloyd ReiferRichard PybusWest Indies

Related stories

Kieron Pollard‘s Global T20 Experience May Reignite West Indies Limited Overs’ Fortunes
Nikhil Narain | September 10, 2019, 7:16 PM IST

Kieron Pollard‘s Global T20 Experience May Reignite West Indies Limited Overs’ Fortunes

Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 10:15 PM IST

Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs Cricket

India vs West Indies | Don’t Have Anything to Prove After Playing For 13-14 Years: Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | August 7, 2019, 10:38 AM IST

India vs West Indies | Don’t Have Anything to Prove After Playing For 13-14 Years: Pollard

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...