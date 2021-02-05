CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Cricket: West Indies Signs With BT To Broadcast Home Internationals In UK

Cricket: West Indies Signs With BT To Broadcast Home Internationals In UK

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday signed a fiveyear deal with broadcaster BT Sport for exclusive live coverage in the United Kingdom of all the Caribbean team's international home matches, including the test series against England next year.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: February 5, 2021, 6:45 PM IST
Cricket: West Indies Signs With BT To Broadcast Home Internationals In UK

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday signed a five-year deal with broadcaster BT Sport for exclusive live coverage in the United Kingdom of all the Caribbean team’s international home matches, including the test series against England next year.

The 2022 test series between England and West Indies will be the first time the teams will play the Richards-Botham Trophy.

“… I’m delighted to announce one of our largest ever broadcast rights agreements in the form of this unprecedented partnership with BT Sport,” CWI President Ricky Skerritt said in a statement https://www.windiescricket.com/news/cwi-sign-major-uk-broadcast-agreement-bt-sport-all-west-indies-matches-caribbean.

“Our tour to England last year helped to remind us how strong the West Indies brand continues to be in the UK, and we thank BT Sport for so highly valuing West Indies cricket by committing their broadcast support.”

Apart from England’s tour, BT Sport will also broadcast West Indies home matches across all formats against Sri Lanka this year. That will be followed by the visits to the Caribbean by South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in June, July and August.

“West Indies’ home series are the second-most watched cricket in the UK after England’s home matches,” CWI CEO Johnny Grave said.

“And this agreement ensures that the best action from the Caribbean will be broadcast in an extremely important sports and tourism market for the region.”

England are currently touring India with the first test having begun on Friday, with Channel 4 showing the four-match test series in its entirety.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches