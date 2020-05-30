Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricket West Indies Slashes Salaries and Funds Temporarily To Deal With COVID-19 Crisis

Cricket West Indies has slashed salaries and funding for staff across the region by 50%

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Cricket West Indies has slashed salaries and funding for staff across the region by 50% starting July for 'not more than three to six months' due to the adverse impact on the board's finances because of COVID-19.

"This pandemic is hurting every West Indian and this decision to cut staff and player incomes has been a very difficult one to make; one that will impact so many members of the cricketing family around the Caribbean," CWI president Ricky Skerritt said in a statement. "This business continuity plan unfortunately requires all stakeholders to make a huge sacrifice, but I am confident that it won't be long before CWI will be in a position to ensure that the sport we love can restart and be enjoyed once again by the thousands of cricket fans across the region and diaspora."

The measures were recommended by a financial advisory committee. Territorial boards, franchises, West Indies Players' Association, directors and executive management are among those impacted by the decision.

"The effects of this pandemic have been distressing for everyone - the worst crisis of our lifetime - and at present, we cannot be certain when the situation will be rectified," Johnny Grave, CWI chief executive, said. "We recognize that this will cause financial pain for all our staff, players, coaches and umpires across the Caribbean, but having kept everyone on full-pay since the outbreak in March we have no choice but to take decisive action from next month onwards.

"CWI's greatest asset is our people and players and everyone sharing equally in the temporary reduction, we believe is the best way for us to ensure we get through this crisis and protect our organisation and all the jobs in the system. We will be reviewing the situation regularly with the hope that we can return to norm."

Recently, former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has accused Cricket West Indies of taking questionable financial decisions, stopping just short of accusing them of money laundering.

West Indies are set to resume cricket soon, hoping to tour England for a full series in July subject to clearance from the ECB and the United Kingdom government.

