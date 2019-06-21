Cricket World Cup 2019 | Being in Same Sentence as Gilchrist is Overwhelming: Warner

David Warner notched up his 16th ton in ODIs after slamming 166 against Bangladesh in Nottingham to draw level with the Australian great Adam Gilchrist. Warner though confessed that he was just grateful to be playing cricket for his country and wanted to be remembered as someone who gave it his all.
“Just as an Australian cricket player. I'm just so grateful for being able to have the opportunity to play for Australia and to be along the lines -- be in the same sentence as Adam Gilchrist is fantastic and it's overwhelming,” Warner said.
“He's a bit more of a dash than what I am at the top of the order. But he obviously holds his own with the gloves and with the bat. But for me, it's just about going out there and to give my best, to be honest, and that's all I want to be remembered for, is someone who gives 110 percent when I go out in the field and be myself."
Skipper Aaron Finch had earlier talked about Australia not batting as well as they should and after putting up 381 on board, Warner said that it was a good day out for the batting unit as a whole.
“Keeps getting better for us -- another two points, which is fantastic. Form is always great. My job is to go out there and score some runs and get us off on a good start and capitalise with some momentum, and try to bat as deep as we can. And today was a good sort of hit out for us batters. I think it was a very good wicket, a challenging wicket for bowlers, to get wickets. I felt that we just had to keep going deep. And we were able to do that."
A lot has been made about the way Warner has paced his innings during the tournament and the opener admitted that it was a bit frustrating for him as the bowlers have kept it tight against him and haven’t allowed him to free his arms.
“I don't mean to go out there and bat slow. I've tried to get a calculation how many fielders I've hit in the first 10. It gets a bit frustrating because you sort of middle one and it goes sort of full pace to the fielder and you kind of even get off strikes. That's been a bit annoying but I've just hung in there.
“I got frustrated against India. I got frustrated against Afghanistan. And then today, Finchy kept telling me to hang in there and bat deep and bat time. And that was in like the eighth or ninth over. Because it's generally not my game to stick there -- and I usually try and go after it a little bit come down the wicket or something. But must be a bit more maturity, I think."
Warner showed good form playing in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad but hasn’t quite been himself in this tournament but the southpaw put it down to the conditions on offer during the tourney.
“There's nothing there from an injury perspective. It's just more obviously the wickets. We played on sort of a nice green sort of wicket in Taunton. And then obviously one was dry here against Afghanistan; it's a little bit different. So, you're getting in different conditions. You just have to adapt to that.
“For me it's about fluency in my game. And I've hit a lot of fielders, which is sort of got on my nerves a little bit. I'm sure with a bit of pace as well -- we've obviously got England coming up, they've got some bowlers who bowl over 150. With pace on the ball on to the bat as well it makes a big difference. So it's just all about having that fluency when you're out there,” Warner added.
Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne too tweeted about the manner in which Australia went about their business but Warner was not too perturbed by the criticism.
“I always respect what Warne says. For us it's about going out there and doing the best we can. And whether or not we're batting slow or fast, I think you're going to get some form of criticism somewhere. But I felt the way we batted today, we tried to take it as deep as we did and we ended up getting 380. That's just the way that we're playing at the moment and we can only adapt to the conditions that are in front of us.”
Warner also admitted that the time off from international cricket due to the ban for the ball-tampering saga helped him work on his body and know his game even more.
“I feel a lot fresher. You don't get a year off, you hardly get a couple weeks off. I've worked hard on my own fitness -- take your mind away from the game, just the little things of being on time for busses, for aeroplanes, packing your bags, travelling a lot like, as you guys know as well, like, with the World Cup you're in and out of hotels. Just those basic things there. You just let your mind be at ease. And to have time at home as well with my family was awesome and I really enjoyed that.”
A lot has changed for Australia ever since the incident in South Africa and after having five wins from six games, Australia have virtually booked their place in the semis, which as per Warner meant a lot to the side but cautioned against complacency.
“Look, it means a lot to us, but it means a lot to our country. That was obviously a dark year for Australian cricket. And we've just got to keep winning for our country, doing the best we can, put our best foot forward. We just can't be complacent and comfortable. We've got to keep moving forward playing our best cricket. And that starts again come training in a couple days' time.”
