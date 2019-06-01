starts in
Ben Stokes Rolls Back the Years With Throwback Post

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
England’s 2019 World Cup campaign started off in the best possible way as Ben Stokes inspired the hosts to massive 104 run win against South Africa at the Oval in London.

Stokes along with teammates Joe Root and Jason Roy scored half centuries while batting and also picked up two wickets apart from a blinder in the outfield.

The all-rounder, who is known to be an entertainer on the field, took to Twitter and shared a picture from nine years ago from the ICC U19 World Cup which was played in New Zealand and won by Australia. England were knocked out in the super quarterfinals by West Indies.

Stokes’ picture shows hims standing with Root, Buttler and Vince in their U19 World Cup kit, along with another one where the four are holding the same pose for the 2019 World Cup.

The contrasting expressions no doubt provided Stokes with a lot of amusement which he made it clear in his post.

England's next assignment at the World Cup will be against Pakistan on Monday (June 3) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
