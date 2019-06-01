Ben Stokes Rolls Back the Years With Throwback Post

England’s 2019 World Cup campaign started off in the best possible way as Ben Stokes inspired the hosts to massive 104 run win against South Africa at the Oval in London.
Stokes along with teammates Joe Root and Jason Roy scored half centuries while batting and also picked up two wickets apart from a blinder in the outfield.
The all-rounder, who is known to be an entertainer on the field, took to Twitter and shared a picture from nine years ago from the ICC U19 World Cup which was played in New Zealand and won by Australia. England were knocked out in the super quarterfinals by West Indies.
Stokes’ picture shows hims standing with Root, Buttler and Vince in their U19 World Cup kit, along with another one where the four are holding the same pose for the 2019 World Cup.
@vincey14 @root66 @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/lmS2vZCQOY— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 1, 2019
@vincey14 @root66 @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/lmS2vZCQOY
The contrasting expressions no doubt provided Stokes with a lot of amusement which he made it clear in his post.
England's next assignment at the World Cup will be against Pakistan on Monday (June 3) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
