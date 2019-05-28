Chelsea Star David Luiz Sends a Message to Virat Kohli for World Cup

Loading...
The former Brazilian captain, in a video posted by UK-based businessman Frank Khalid on Twitter, gave a special message for Virat Kohli and the Indian team.
"Hello Virat Kohli. Good luck for the World Cup bro. God bless you and your team a lot, I'm going to be supporting you. See you soon," Luiz said in the message.
As you all know I love both football & cricket. I asked @DavidLuiz_4 who he was backing for the @cricketworldcup & his reply was @BCCI & captain @imVkohli . He had a special message for the captain. 🇮🇳 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2kKqwSnrtX— Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019
Luiz also wished Pakistan and sent a message to Imad Wasim.
Being a @TheRealPCB supporter I also requested my friend @DavidLuiz_4 to give a good luck message to my mate Pakistani all rounder @simadwasim for the @cricketworldcup this summer. 🇵🇰 #ImadWasim pic.twitter.com/o5M7lI87G7— Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019
In the past, Kohli has admitted that he was a Chelsea fan. In 2014, he was pictured at the Premier League club's Stamford Bridge stadium.
A few days ago, England football captain Harry Kane had posted a picture with Kohli, who in turn wished him for the Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.
First Published: May 28, 2019, 12:12 PM IST