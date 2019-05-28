Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
Chelsea Star David Luiz Sends a Message to Virat Kohli for World Cup

May 28, 2019
Star Chelsea defender David Luiz has revealed that he is backing Team India in the upcoming World Cub beginning on Thursday in England and Wales.

The former Brazilian captain, in a video posted by UK-based businessman Frank Khalid on Twitter, gave a special message for Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

"Hello Virat Kohli. Good luck for the World Cup bro. God bless you and your team a lot, I'm going to be supporting you. See you soon," Luiz said in the message.




Luiz also wished Pakistan and sent a message to Imad Wasim.





In the past, Kohli has admitted that he was a Chelsea fan. In 2014, he was pictured at the Premier League club's Stamford Bridge stadium.

A few days ago, England football captain Harry Kane had posted a picture with Kohli, who in turn wished him for the Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.
First Published: May 28, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
