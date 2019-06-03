Cricket World Cup 2019 | Couldn't Have Asked For a Better Start to Our Campaign: Shakib Al Hasan

A delighted Shakib Al Hasan termed Bangladesh's 21-run win over South Africa as one of their top wins and hoped that his side would be able to sustain the momentum going forward in the tournament.
"It will be one of our top wins, we've upset a few sides. This is my fourth World Cup, and this is the tournament where we want to prove something. The start can't get better than this," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We had the belief as we came to England. The dressing room will be happy but they know the job has just started."
Shakib was named Man of the Match for his all-round show where he first scored a clinical 75, stitching a record 142-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim before returning impressive figures of 1/50 with the ball. He said that after the loss of two early wickets the duo needed to hold the innings together and was happy they did it so well.
"Didn't know my partnership with Mushfiqur was a record. We needed to hold the innings together, and we did it perfectly," he remarked. "The confidence is up, but have to play our best cricket against New Zealand, who always do well at ICC events."
The Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza was effusive in praise of Shakib and Mushfiqur while also lauded the way his bowlers went about in their task of defending 330.
"Mushfiqur always plays that kind of innings, Shakib batted so well. Soumya set the tone and we finished off with Mahmudullah and Mosaddek," said Mortaza. "We knew we had to bowl in the right areas, just keep changing our bowlers around to ensure we pick wickets. Good thing we were able to do well, spinners set the tone."
Mortaza further added that he despite losing the toss, he was pretty happy with Bangladesh batting first especially with the Oval surface having already been used in a couple of earlier games.
"We were pleased to bat first after the toss, yes there was some doubt but we knew this was a used wicket, so batting wouldn't be a bad option," Mortaza explained. "The crowd was behind us, thanks to all the Bangladeshi crowd. Hopefully the New Zealand game will go well too."
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, cut a sorry figure and admitted that his side at the moment was firing at only 50 to 60 percent of what they are capable of. Despite losing Lingi Ngidi to a thigh strain, du Plessis said that his bowlers shouldn't have conceded 330 on that surface.
"Today didn't according to plan. Wasn't ideal with Lungi getting injured, but 330 was out of par. Not a great performance from us," du Plessis said. "Even with Lungi's injury - he's our death bowler with KG - to go for 54 off the last four was damaging.
"We came here with a fast bowling attack we wanted to have, not quite sure of Lungi's hamstring injury, it can be a few days or weeks off."
Du Plessis confessed that in the hindsight he might have chosen to bat first but made the decision to field hoping his bowlers would extract some pace and bounce first up.
"Looking back, no. I wouldn't have bowled first, but the thinking was, the surface was going to have more pace and bounce. If a subcontinent side gets runs on the board, they could squeeze it later," the South African captain said.
"It won't get easier from here, South Africa aere a proud sporting nation. The skills weren't there, but we'll fight. We're firing at 50-60 percent."
