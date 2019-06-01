Cricket Fever Grips All Blacks On Eve of Country’s World Cup Opener

As New Zealand gets ready to play its first world cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, the country’s Rugby 7's team seems to have been bitten by the cricket bug.
On Friday, the eve of New Zealand’s match, stars of the Rugby team were seen part of their very own slip cordon, engaging in a fun session of catching with a tennis ball and racquet, in a video posted by the official New Zealand Rugby 7’s account.
Cricket World Cup fever has hit the team so we thought we’d test the boys out in the slips 🏏From all of us in the #AllBlacks7s, we’ll be backing the @BLACKCAPS when they kick off their @cricketworldcup campaign tomorrow 🇳🇿#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Ob7EJHCDs5
New Zealand reached the final of the last edition of the world cup against Australia, but lost by seven wickets in the match played at the MCG. They would be hoping to go one step further this time, as they look to start their tournament on a positive note against Sri Lanka.
