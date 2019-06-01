starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 14:IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

9 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | David Warner Using Bat 'Sensor' to Counter Opposition Threat

PTI |June 9, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | David Warner Using Bat 'Sensor' to Counter Opposition Threat

London: Australian opener David Warner is meticulously preparing for the tougher battles ahead in the World Cup by using a new device on his bat a sensor that stores important data like backlift angle and maximum bat speed.

ICC had approved the usage of bat sensor back in 2017 but none of the international batsmen have used it in matches.

A Bengaluru based company has introduced its version of sensor cap named 'Bat Sense' which Warner has been using in practice to collate data to counter the likes of Bumrah.

The sensor chip is fixed on the top of the bat handle. Till the time batsman is batting, the data generated on the chip gets stored in a mobile app through 'cloud storage'.

The technical data consists of aspects such as power index, maximum bat speed, rotational angle of the wrists, backlift angle, bat start angle (whether the bat is coming straight or from first slip angle).

Warner's bat sensor has revealed some interesting insights about how he is doing. His bat speed is believed to be 79 kmph.

"I am not sure whether Warner would use the bat with sensor in a match situation but he has been using it in practice sessions," Atul Srivastava, whose company has a tie-up with the ICC, told PTI.

The data collected could prove to be useful for professional players as they will have a reference point, said former Test wicketkeeper and cricket analyst, Deep Dasgupta.

"Earlier, the coaches would depend on their natural instinct about angle of backlift or bat speed or the distance between the bat and body, impact. I believe if accurate data can help coaches in guiding their players, then why not," said Dasgupta, who himself is associated with the project, told PTI.

At the moment, the bat sensor usage is at a nascent stage where collating data is the primary objective.

"The data that will be available is of primary nature. Once a large chunk of data is collected across a cross-section of players, it can be suitably processed by the coaches. Then players can accordingly change their game as per the available data," said Dasgupta.

As of now, none of the current India players are using the bat sensor, which could well be another game-changer in the near future.

australiaDavid Warnericc world cup 2019India vs Australia

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Cricket Bats Set for Yet Another Revolution With Path-breaking Technology
Karthik Lakshmanan | June 1, 2019, 9:12 AM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Cricket Bats Set for Yet Another Revolution With Path-breaking Technology

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more