Cricket World Cup 2019 | Don’t Want Free Points, We Are Here to Play: Karunaratne

As the ICC World Cup 2019 saw a match being rained out for the second successive day after West Indies vs South Africa was abandoned at Southampton on Monday, Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne said that even though his side occupy the fifth position after four matches, his side would rather have taken to the field and won the points they have on merit.
Sri Lanka’s match against Bangladesh did not see a single ball bowled with the rain pelting down the whole day, and when asked whether he was happy with the position Sri Lanka occupy in the table after points were shared, Karunaratne said, “I think as a team, we came here for play, you know. I think sometimes you might think if you share the points, it's fine. But I think we don't want to win our points freely.
“We want to play cricket and win games and gain the points. That's what I think. I think, unfortunately, rain has - you know, raining all of the places. But well, we're happy with the points and we are going for the next match.”
The match was the second in the tournament for Sri Lanka that had been washed-out and Karunaratne said that it was tough for his players to keep switching on and off with the unpredictable weather.
“It is a bad time for us. We just play some cards (to keep occupied during the rain), but it isn’t easy. We have to switch on and off the entire time. These kind of things happen but we have to get used to it.
“If they can put a reserve day, it's fine, but I don't think they can keep a reserve day for us, because after the next day, you have to travel to the different venue, so it's not easy.”
Sri Lanka play Australia at The Oval next on Saturday. It is a crucial encounter for both the teams as they currently sit on the same number of points, with Australia having played a game less.
“Every game is a challenging game. I think the last game we played before, till the Australian game we played Afghanistan, it will be 11 days' gap. So I think we need to prepare for the games, after winning, and we need momentum for that game I think,” Karunaratne said about preparing for the next match.
“But we are trying hard. We played a practice game against Australia. We know how they are, and how they are going to play with us, so those are the things we have to look after, and we keep planning and doing the right things and hopefully we can do - hopefully we can play a game. In every match, we have to play for a win.”
