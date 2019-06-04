starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Down but Not Out, Root Looks Ahead After Loss to Pakistan

Reuters |June 4, 2019, 1:36 AM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Down but Not Out, Root Looks Ahead After Loss to Pakistan

NOTTINGHAM: England batsman Joe Root said his side were determined to learn from their loss to Pakistan in the World Cup on Monday and to not repeat their mistakes in the next match.

England put Pakistan in to bat to let their fast bowlers loose but the plan backfired as a well-controlled innings from the visitors left the hosts and tournament favourites with a huge target that they eventually missed by 14 runs.

Root and teammate Jos Buttler put together a partnership of 130 runs, both going on to score hundreds, only for the side to lose narrowly at Trent Bridge.

"I felt like we'd done a lot of hard work to get ourselves in a position where we could go on and win the game so I was bitterly disappointed to get out at that stage," Root told reporters.

"The most important thing for us now as a group is to not panic, to stick to what we know works as a formula."

One lesson the side could draw was to tighten up in the field, he said, after England gave away runs to Pakistan due to some fumbled fielding and one huge dropped catch by Jason Roy.

"The fielding wasn't as good as it was in the first game (England's win against South Africa) and that's the standard we want to set ourselves. It was disappointing in some respects in the field today but we have to draw a line under that," he said.

He said England would learn from that and rebound in their next match, against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

"One thing that this team doesn't do very often is make the same mistakes twice. I'm sure the guys will take a lot from today and make sure it's a very different performance in Cardiff," he said.

"There's definitely no need to panic and I think the temptation is to get a little bit tense. One of our great strengths as a side is that we never waver from what we do. (Captain) Eoin (Morgan) sets the example for that as the leader and we more than ever have got to follow suit and stick to the way that we go about things."

EnglandEngland vs Pakistaneoin morganicc world cup 2019Joe Root
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more