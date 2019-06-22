starts in
Match 28:IND VS AFG

live
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

22 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | England Victory Should Help Sri Lanka Play Without Fear: Jayawardene

PTI |June 22, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Sri Lankan's shock win over England should change things for the better, feels batting great Mahela Jayawardene, after a run of matches in which they seemed to have "played with a little bit of fear".

Defending a relatively modest target of 233, Sri Lanka bowled out favourites England for 212 for a 20-run win at the Headingley on Friday.

"I hope this game will give Sri Lanka a lot of confidence in this ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. They have beaten one of the best teams in the world, and they need to believe in themselves," Jayawardene wrote in his column for the ICC.

"At times it feels like they have played with a little bit of fear and have not been able to really express themselves. This win should change that."

The former skipper praised Lasith Malinga's match-winning spells, during which he picked up four big English wickets.

"It's not about the six pack, it's about the skill and Lasith Malinga showed that in spades in Sri Lanka's win over England.

"He has done it so many times for Sri Lanka over the years but it was great to see him at his best," Jayawardene said.

The Lankans needed a Malinga special and the veteran obliged the team with his fine exhibition of fast bowling.

"He was on a mission with the new ball, taking two crucial early wickets which Sri Lanka needed to defend a total like 232.

"Then when Joe Root looked like he was playing one of those innings where he just takes the game away from you, Dimuth Karunaratne turned to Mali and threw him the ball. He told him that he needed him and Mali delivered," said Jayawardene.

"Big players perform in big games and that is what he did, removing Root and then Jos Buttler who could have won the game for England as well."

The batting legend also lavished praise on the Lankan skipper.

"I was really impressed with Dimuth's captaincy, trusting his players, bringing on the off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva at an important time and getting rewarded for that.

"Even after they had batted, I felt that it was a competitive total because the wicket was fairly slow."

He was happy to see Angelo Mathews among the runs.

"It was great to see Angelo Mathews scoring some runs. He still isn't quite in top form and you could tell that he really needed a score.

"At times I wanted him to be more aggressive, but with wickets falling around him, he produced a great innings and was the rock of that batting line-up. A word also for Avishka Fernando. His performance should give Sri Lankan fans a lot of hope for the future."

Jayawardene said the unexpected result will open up the tournament.

"It's a great win for Sri Lanka, but also for the World Cup and it opens things up a little.

"The top four so far have a lot of matches against each other coming up, so they will inevitably drop some points. You look at New Zealand, Australia and England who all have to play each other which does make it interesting.

"That leaves Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the West Indies with a chance to close the gap if they can pick up a few more wins."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
