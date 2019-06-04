starts in
Match 7:AFG VS SL

AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Morgan Blames Sloppy Fielding for Pakistan Loss

Reuters |June 4, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
England captain Eoin Morgan said the side let themselves down with poor fielding in their 14-run loss to Pakistan in the World Cup at Trent Bridge on Monday.

After beating South Africa at The Oval in London last Thursday to get their campaign off to a winning start, the hosts and pre-tournament favourites narrowly failed to reach the huge 349-run target set by Pakistan in Nottingham.

Their fielding in particular was scrappy, with preventable boundaries and an important but relatively easy catch dropped by Jason Roy.

"We've gone from probably one of our best performances in the field at The Oval to not extremely bad, but it's cost us probably about 15 or 20 runs in the field, which is a lot in a one-day game," Morgan told reporters.

"Fielding is an attitude thing, so it's a matter of taking maybe our stand-off attitude today that we had in the field and getting it back to our positive attitude: going for everything, playing with that fearless nature, maybe taking a half chance instead of standing off a normal chance.

"You can play against a side that's better than you or just have an off day. Same with the ball. But when it comes down to the difference in the sides being in the field, it's even more frustrating."

Nevertheless, Morgan felt the side had done a good job with their bowling and said the 130-run partnership between Joe Root and Jos Buttler had kept the game alive.

"They never really got away with us given that the wicket was good and the outfield was very fast. And when we recovered with the bat with that substantial partnership, we were never really out of the game probably until the early 40s over," he said.

"There are some really good positives to take out of our batting and our bowling."

England next face Bangladesh on Saturday in Cardiff.

eoin morgan icc world cup 2019 Pak vs Eng Pakistan vs England
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
