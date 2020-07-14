Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, England vs New Zealand: England Lift Maiden World Cup Trophy Beating New Zealand on Superior Boundary Count

It's been one year to heartbreak, celebration and joy -- all at the same time. It's been one year to England lifting the 2019 World Cup in a nail-biting contest at the Lord's. It's been one year to world feeling sorrow for the Kiwis after they lost the World Cup final, despite a tied super over. It's been one year to the best ODI match ever played.

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
A World Cup final that no one had predicted, England went on to defeat New Zealand to lift the World Cup trophy, only on a superior boundary count, on July 14, 2019.


After India was knocked out in the semis by New Zealand, the 1.3 billion strong nation threw their weight behind the Kiwis to win the final, but England turned out to be eventual and deserved winners.




It all started with New Zealand batting first and scoring 241/8 in the final. The only decent performance came from the bat of Henry Nicholls, who scored 55, while rest of the batsmen struggled to find form. Tom Latham tried his best with a resilient 47, but just wasn't enough on the day. Though Kiwis were helped by 30 extras by the opposition.


The key stat here is New Zealand hit 14 boundaries and 2 sixes.


England innings was somewhat similar in the way it went about. After being 86/4, Ben Stokes (84) and Jos Buttler (59) took their team to 203, without losing another wicket. When England looked sure of a victory, Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson picked up wickets to derail the chase.


The result was England were bowled out for 241. The stat to note is that they hit two sixes and 22 boundaries.


Cut to the super over, England batted first and scored 15 runs. With nothing to separate both the teams, Kiwis too scored 15.


But that meant that England lifted their maiden World Cup title.

