Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, England vs New Zealand: England Lift Maiden World Cup Trophy Beating New Zealand on Superior Boundary Count
It's been one year to heartbreak, celebration and joy -- all at the same time. It's been one year to England lifting the 2019 World Cup in a nail-biting contest at the Lord's. It's been one year to world feeling sorrow for the Kiwis after they lost the World Cup final, despite a tied super over. It's been one year to the best ODI match ever played.
Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, England vs New Zealand: England Lift Maiden World Cup Trophy Beating New Zealand on Superior Boundary Count
It's been one year to heartbreak, celebration and joy -- all at the same time. It's been one year to England lifting the 2019 World Cup in a nail-biting contest at the Lord's. It's been one year to world feeling sorrow for the Kiwis after they lost the World Cup final, despite a tied super over. It's been one year to the best ODI match ever played.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings