starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Haris Sohail Batted Like Buttler: Sarfaraz

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Haris Sohail Batted Like Buttler: Sarfaraz

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed credited his players for putting in a complete team performance but said that the fielding remained a concerned for him as the team dropped a number of chances once again.

“It was a complete team performance. The openers started well and then a great innings by Haris Sohail. Team combinations didn’t allow us to give him a chance earlier but today he looked hungry and was the difference between the teams. He batted like Jos Buttler,” Sarfaraz said in the post-match presentation.

“The bowlers also did well. Amir got us wickets upfront, Shadab picked wickets in the middle and then Wahab in the death. All three matches are now extremely important for us.”

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis cut a dejected figure once again as his side were knocked out of the tournament after their fifth loss.

“We aren’t playing good cricket. We have been good with the ball in this tournament but we started poorly today. 300 was 20-25 extra on this pitch. Then we made the same mistakes with the bat. Failed to build any sort of partnerships. Guys were getting in and getting out.” Du Plessis said.

“Confidence in sports is an amazing thing. When you are playing well, things just happen for you. Imran (Tahir) has been exceptional throughout the tournament and has been consistent but he hasn’t really been supported. Biggest downside is we haven’t been able to do justice to our side capabilities and have let ourselves down.”

Pakistan’s Haris Sohail was named man-of-the-match for his 89 off 59 balls and the batsman said he backed himself in what was a tough situation for him, being out of the side.

“It’s tough when you’re sitting out and waiting for your turn. I knew that the chance would come. When I went in I wanted to build a partnership with Babar. It wasn’t easy but I backed myself.”

2019 world cupBabar AzamHaris Sohailicc world cup 2019Imran Tahirsohailtahirworld cup

Related stories

Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan Knock Proteas Out of World Cup With 49-run Win at Lord's
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 11:54 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan Knock Proteas Out of World Cup With 49-run Win at Lord's

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more