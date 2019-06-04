starts in
'Heart Goes Out to Steyn' - Twitter Gutted After Paceman is Ruled Out

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Dale Steyn who injured his shoulder during his Royal Challengers Bangalore stint in the IPL has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup. Already reeling with two defeats at the hands of England and Bangladesh, this comes as a huge blow for South Africa.

Cricket South Africa have announced Beuran Hendricks as the replacement for the legendary pacer. The Proteas will be playing against India at Southampton on Wednesday.

The World Cup was expected to be the swansong for Steyn’s career, particularly in the limited overs arena. However, Steyn will end up missing the marquee tournament now.

Twitter was totally upset with the star player being injured and missing out on the mega event. Fans poured their feelings out on not getting to witness the legend one last time in a World Cup. Steyn’s dad too took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for his son.

South Africa’s prospects have been hurt badly as even pacer Lungi Ngidi is injured while a final call will be taken on Hashim Amla’s availability.

Here are some tweets with regards to Dale Steyn’s injury:-

dale steynicc world cup 2019Off The Field
