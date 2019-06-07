starts in
Cricket World Cup 2019 | ICC Reprimand Australia’s Adam Zampa For Using Abusive Language

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | ICC Reprimand Australia’s Adam Zampa For Using Abusive Language

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was reprimanded by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct in the ICC World Cup game against the West Indies in Trent Bridge on Thursday. Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.

In addition to the formal warning, one demerit point has been added to Zampa’s disciplinary record. The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an audible obscenity by the umpires.

The young leg-spinner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges.

