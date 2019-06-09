Cricket World Cup 2019: ICC to Stick With 'Immovable' Zing Bails

Nottingham: The International Cricket Council have no plans to change or remove the zings bails despite repeated instances of them not dislodging from the stumps in the World Cup.
In 13 completed matches so far, there have been five occasions where the bails have not dislodged despite the ball hitting the stumps fairly hard. David Warner became the latest batsman to enjoy the good fortune, when he chopped Jasprit Bumrah first ball to the stumps only to find the bails remain stubborn.
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch were among players to call for a resolution to the issue, but it's learnt ICC have decided not to change anything mid-way through the tournament.
"The playing conditions do not allow us to change it mid-way through the tournament," an ICC source told cricketnext. "The equipment and rules are the same for all 10 teams. If anything is changed now, it wouldn't be fair on some teams.
"Moreover, the stumps and bails have been the same since the World Cup 2015. We have used the same equipment in World Cup 2015 and many domestic T20 leagues, so nothing has changed."
A microprocessor in each bail detects when both spigots, or edges of the bail, have become dislodged from the stump's grooves. The zing illuminates within 1/1000th of a second when the connection between the bails and the stumps is broken.
It is estimated that the weight of a zing bail is around thrice that of a normal bail.
