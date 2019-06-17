starts in
India vs Pakistan | Shahid Afridi Credits IPL for India's Success at World Cup

IANS |June 17, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was full of praise for Team India after their thumping win over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup game at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (June 16). It was a clinical performance from India in all the three departments as they defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) on Sunday.

After the win, Afridi said that the standard of cricket being played by the Indian team has been 'exceptionally high' in the World Cup and credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for equipping youngsters for handling pressure.

"Congratulations to BCCI on a well deserved win today. The standard of cricket being played has been exceptionally high and credit goes to IPL for not only helping identify and harness talent, but also in equipping younger players with pressure handling techniques," tweeted Afridi.

Earlier, pace legend Wasim Akram also heaped praise on BCCI for investing on India's first-class cricket. "Indian cricket invested everything in their first class cricket over the years. And we in Pakistan have hardly done anything for our first-class cricket," said Akram while commentating during Sunday's marquee clash which eventually turned out to be a one-sided affair.

"We (Pakistan) have been changing it every year. Our first-class cricket has been run by some random journalist for some odd reason and why for so many years," he added.

Pakistan have a horrendous record against India in the World Cups. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious on all the seven instances they have faced the 1992 champions in the showpiece event.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more