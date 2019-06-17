India vs Pakistan | Shahid Afridi Credits IPL for India's Success at World Cup

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was full of praise for Team India after their thumping win over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup game at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (June 16). It was a clinical performance from India in all the three departments as they defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) on Sunday.
After the win, Afridi said that the standard of cricket being played by the Indian team has been 'exceptionally high' in the World Cup and credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for equipping youngsters for handling pressure.
"Congratulations to BCCI on a well deserved win today. The standard of cricket being played has been exceptionally high and credit goes to IPL for not only helping identify and harness talent, but also in equipping younger players with pressure handling techniques," tweeted Afridi.
Congratulations to @BCCI on a well deserved win today. The standard of cricket being played has been exceptionally high & credit goes to IPL for not only helping identify & harness talent, but also in equipping younger players with pressure handling techniques #CWC19 #PAKVIND https://t.co/MfiwQxwjrK— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 16, 2019
Earlier, pace legend Wasim Akram also heaped praise on BCCI for investing on India's first-class cricket. "Indian cricket invested everything in their first class cricket over the years. And we in Pakistan have hardly done anything for our first-class cricket," said Akram while commentating during Sunday's marquee clash which eventually turned out to be a one-sided affair.
"We (Pakistan) have been changing it every year. Our first-class cricket has been run by some random journalist for some odd reason and why for so many years," he added.
Pakistan have a horrendous record against India in the World Cups. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious on all the seven instances they have faced the 1992 champions in the showpiece event.
