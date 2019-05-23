Cricket World Cup 2019 | Injury Scare for Tamim After Hit on Hand During Nets

Bangladesh's injury concerns seem to be growing by the minute with Tamim Iqbal the latest to join the list after being hit on the left hand during a net session at the Oval on Friday (May 31)
The left-hander, preparing for Bangladesh's first outing against South Africa on Sunday, walked off nets clutching his left hand. He was immediately taken to the dressing room along with physio Thian Chandramohan. Though no details have emerged about the extent of the injury, should it be serious Bangladesh might have to head into their first encounter of the World Cup without one of their premier batsmen.
"It's too early to say anything specific but we will have an x-ray and if there is a fracture, then he won't be available (for the match against South Africa). But if that is not the case, then we can hope he will be available for the opening game," selector Habibul Bashar, who is accompanying the team, said.
Fast bowling coach Courtney Walsh was also unclear on the extent of Tamim's injury and said that the opener was being assessed.
“He just got hit in the nets. We haven’t got any reports on him yet; he’s being assessed as we speak now, so unfortunately I can’t give you any update on that,” he said.
“I just have to wait until I get the report. I just don’t want to be misquoted saying what I think it might be when I am not sure. It’s a concern because he came off straight away, as soon as we get the report I am sure that will be passed down.”
Tamim did not play Bangladesh's warm-up game against India on May 28 owing to a thigh injury that he suffered the previous day of the contest.
Bangladesh are already dealing with a number of injury concerns. Mashrafe Mortaza (hamstring), Mustafizur Rahman (calf), Mahmudullah (shoulder) and Mohammad Saifuddin (back) are all nursing niggles. Mortaza, after Bangladesh's loss to India in the warm-up fixture further said that Shakib Al Hasan and Rubel Hossain too were laid low with injuries.
