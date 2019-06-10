Cricket World Cup 2019 | It’s a Dream to Have Bowler Like Bumrah: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

In the battle of pace bowlers in the ICC World Cup game between India and Australia it was the former who came out on top at the Oval on Sunday. Indian seam bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, trumped the efforts of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to set up India’s second successive win in this year’s World Cup.
Bowling coach Bharat Arun was very pleased by the performance of his fast bowlers in the two games so far.
“It’s a dream to have a bowler like him (Bumrah). He’s one of the best in the world both at the beginning of an innings at the death. My job is just to remind him and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) about their plans and what they’ve done well in the past,” Arun told the media in the ICC mixed zone after India’s 36-run win over Australia on Sunday.
Arun also said that the team can’t afford to relax and every bowler has to be ready since it’s a long tournament.“It was always our plan to open the bowling with Bumrah and Bhuvi because he moves the ball around in English conditions and he bowls well at the death,” the 56-year-old Indian bowling coach said.
“You have to wait your chance and be ready to grab the opportunities when they come,” Arun said about Mohammed Shami, who is yet to feature in this World Cup for India.
The pitch at The Oval had been used four days previously for New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh, which influenced India’s tactics when they came to defend their sizeable total of 352.
“We had plans not to give the batsmen any width and also to take the pace off the ball and I thought we executed the plans very well.
“It was a conscious plan to bowl short to David Warner – and you saw that most of the short balls we bowled at him he wasn’t very comfortable with,” Arun said about the India’s bowling plans against Australia.
The bowling coach felt that conditions have been different to some of the pre-tournament hype about huge totals.
“In England the ball moves around. You saw that when England played against Bangladesh they were nine off five overs but ended up with 60 in the powerplay. If you can assess the conditions and then you can launch later,” he said.
Arun also backed spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been struggling for form after a difficult IPL-12 this year where he only picked up four wickets.
“Every bowler goes through a stage where they get hit. It’s my job to remind him about all the good things he has done in the past and build his confidence,” he said.
