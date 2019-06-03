starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | JP Duminy Calls for South African Stars to Step Up After Bangladesh Loss

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | JP Duminy Calls for South African Stars to Step Up After Bangladesh Loss

South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy issued a rallying call to his team after their succumbed to a second loss in as many games in the ICC World Cup 2019. Bangladesh defeated Proteas by 21 runs at Oval on Sunday and Duminy blamed the lack of partnerships as South Africa struggled to chase 331.

“Partnerships are always going to be crucial particularly when you are chasing a big total,” he said.

“You need guys to step up and score hundreds and as a top six we haven’t done that. Pretty much everyone got in but thirties and forties are not going to cut it.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to partnerships and we fell short.

“Honesty has always been one of our pillars. It’s about understanding where we can improve.”

“I don’t think we are far away. We were 21 runs short and we can identify areas where we could have made that up whether the bat or the ball,” Duminy added.

“We are one good performance away from creating a bit of momentum.”

South Africa has always been known as the side which sets the standards when it comes to fielding but even that looked lackluster in the game against Bangladesh.

“Something we thrive on is our body language and creating a presence in the inner ring. That is something we can get better on,” Duminy continued.

“If you are going to win a tournament like the World Cup, you need good strong characters in the group.

“We are up against it so we are going to need each and every individual to be a leader in their own game. We can’t be moping and hanging our lips on the ground until Wednesday.

“We need to understand how we can improve. When you are playing in a tournament like this, there is always going to be external pressure but it's about embracing that.”

South Africa next face India at Southampton on Wednesday.

icc world cup 2019JP Duminysa vs banSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs Bangladesh
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more