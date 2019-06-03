Cricket World Cup 2019 | JP Duminy Calls for South African Stars to Step Up After Bangladesh Loss

South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy issued a rallying call to his team after their succumbed to a second loss in as many games in the ICC World Cup 2019. Bangladesh defeated Proteas by 21 runs at Oval on Sunday and Duminy blamed the lack of partnerships as South Africa struggled to chase 331.
“Partnerships are always going to be crucial particularly when you are chasing a big total,” he said.
“You need guys to step up and score hundreds and as a top six we haven’t done that. Pretty much everyone got in but thirties and forties are not going to cut it.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to partnerships and we fell short.
“Honesty has always been one of our pillars. It’s about understanding where we can improve.”
“I don’t think we are far away. We were 21 runs short and we can identify areas where we could have made that up whether the bat or the ball,” Duminy added.
“We are one good performance away from creating a bit of momentum.”
South Africa has always been known as the side which sets the standards when it comes to fielding but even that looked lackluster in the game against Bangladesh.
“Something we thrive on is our body language and creating a presence in the inner ring. That is something we can get better on,” Duminy continued.
“If you are going to win a tournament like the World Cup, you need good strong characters in the group.
“We are up against it so we are going to need each and every individual to be a leader in their own game. We can’t be moping and hanging our lips on the ground until Wednesday.
“We need to understand how we can improve. When you are playing in a tournament like this, there is always going to be external pressure but it's about embracing that.”
South Africa next face India at Southampton on Wednesday.
