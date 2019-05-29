Cricket World Cup 2019 | Just Want WI to Play Fearless Cricket: Jason Holder

Loading...
The Windies scored a massive 421 runs against the Kiwis at the Bristol County Ground with Shai Hope scoring a century and Evin Lewis and Andre Russell scoring fifties, eventually winning by 91 runs.
“I’ve got little to no expectation for the group, that’s the method that we want to approach it, no expectation and just to play fearless and enjoyable cricket,” said Holder in the post-match press conference.
“I think one of the things that has hampered us sometimes in the past is that we’ve not really enjoyed it to the extent that I think we should be, it’s our living, our job.
“We have put so many smiles on people’s faces back home in the Caribbean and for me, I just want to continue to do that. I think we’re at our best when we play with freedom and a smile.
“All the teams are well balanced and I think the conditions level the playing field. They are very good for batting and we will probably see a few very high scoring games.
“I think as the tournament progressed you could potentially see some scores coming down, but once you go well in these conditions and limit sides to 400, 350 is probably par,” the WI skipper said.
Holder also spoke about the impact of veteran Chris Gayle at the top of the order, who’s 36 off 22 balls gave his team the perfect start.
“That performance should give the entire group a lot of confidence, I thought we batted really well and we kept the momentum going through the innings,” he said.
“Credit to the way Shai played, I thought Chris was outstanding at the very beginning, getting us off to a good start, and then Andre (Russell) played a really good knock as well.
“We had the foundation up front, I think we hit every target that we set to hit and the beautiful thing is that we had set batters in most of the time and wickets in hand to launch at the very end.”
Finally, Holder admitted that while it will be tough to pick the eleven players who will take to the field against Pakistan, it was a selection headache that was worth having.
“It’s still a dilemma we’re faced with but it’s a good position to be in,” added Holder. “Everyone is firing and you saw that the batters really stepped up and played nicely.
“I thought the bowlers were outstanding as well. To defend on such a good wicket and a small field it can be difficult and we went both sides of the park last time against South Africa.
“It was good to see the bowlers come back and show a lot more discipline, I thought stepped up the plans we set up and we executed really well, so it’s a good dilemma to be in.
“In terms of the overall picture of the squad, if you have a strong bench then you tend to go well in tournaments as long as this one and we will put our heads together in the next few days.”
First Published: May 29, 2019, 10:29 AM IST