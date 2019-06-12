starts in
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Shares a 'Special Picture' With Sehwag and Tendulkar

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Shares a 'Special Picture' With Sehwag and Tendulkar

India captain Virat Kohli shared a special picture on Twitter ahead of India's World Cup clash against New Zealand on Thursday.

Taking to social media, Kohli shared a picture of him alongside Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

The three can be seen in a light-hearted discussion and Kohli captioned the picture, "Some pictures indeed are special".

The Indian skipper was recently ranked 100 in the list of Forbes top paid athletes released recently.

According to the Forbes list, Kohli estimated earnings is USD 21m from endorsements and USD 4m from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to USD25m for the last 12 months.

Ranked 83rd on last year's list, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th spot despite an increase of USD 1m in endorsements.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

