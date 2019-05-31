starts in
Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Blues to go Orange for Marquee Clash Against England

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
Indian cricket fans are used to seeing Team India players in their distinct blue jerseys but there will be an exception in the ICC World Cup this year. On June 30, when India face hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the Indian cricketers will sport an orange jersey, according to the official ICC media guide.

News agency IANS provided a picture of the proposed India jersey, although it was yet to be revealed officially. Out of the 10 nations competing at the World Cup in England and Wales, eight nations will have alternate jerseys, according to ICC regulations for this tournament.

India Jersey

Since it’s an away game for India with hosts England also having a blue jersey, the change of colour was necessitated for this one game.

Afghanistan will wear red colour jerseys (change from blue) against Sri Lanka, England and India (June 22 in Southampton). Bangladesh will wear red against Pakistan. South Africa, who wore gold against Bangladesh on Sunday, will also don the same jersey against Pakistan. Sri Lanka will wear yellow against England and India (July 6 at Leeds).

Apart from the player, the umpires will also have to change their jerseys in a few games. “Umpires will wear a pink shirt in all matches except those matches involving West Indies, Afghanistan in red or Bangladesh in red. In those matches, a black shirt will be worn. For the West Indies-Afghanistan match a pink shirt will be worn,” the ICC media guide said.

Team kits

Afghanistan: Blue (alternate: Red)

New Zealand: Black (alternate: Silver Grey)

Australia: Gold (alternate: Green)

Pakistan: Green (alternate: Lime)

Bangladesh: Green (alternate: Red)

South Africa: Green (alternate: Gold)

England: Light blue

Sri Lanka: Blue (alternate: Yellow)

India: Blue (alternate: Orange)

West Indies: Maroon

Englandicc world cup 2019Indiavirat kohli

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more