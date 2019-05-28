Cricket World Cup 2019 | Lasith Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Australian All-rounder Marcus Stoinis

Loading...
The veteran who didn't feature in the game was seen giving tips to the Australian all rounder. Malinga has been renowned for his death bowling variations and the slower balls is one his lethal weapons.
Speaking to the journalists after the warm-up game, Malinga told, "I wanted to give him tips – that's how cricket moves forward. Whoever wants to know, I will help them. I'll share tricks on how to bowl slow balls, which situation you will use it, why you want to use the slow one."
"Variations is very important in the short-format game. During IPL also he (Stoinis) had wanted to know how I bowl [it],"
The official handle of the Cricket World Cup even shared a video of Stoinis taking notes from the legendary Sri Lankan bowler.
Even after a heavy defeat, Lasith Malinga stuck around to teach Marcus Stoinis the secrets of his slower ball 👏 #SpiritOfCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xKtr1sJBfP— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 27, 2019
Australia registered an outstanding victory despite the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith. Usman Khawaja missed out on a hundred as he scored 89 runs.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost both their warm-ups though it came against strong oppositions. However, the Islanders have been going through a horrible patch and the losses certainly didn't help.
Sri Lanka will begin their World Cup campaign at Cardiff against New Zealand while defending champions Australia will face Afghanistan at Bristol, both on 1st June.
First Published: May 28, 2019, 12:36 PM IST