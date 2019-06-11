Cricket World Cup 2019 | Lasith Malinga to Fly Back Home to Attend Mother-in-law's Funeral

Lasith Malinga will leave the team after Sri Lanka's clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday (June 11) and travel to Colombo following the death of his mother-in-law, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced via a media release.
Malinga will depart post the game in Bristol but is expected to return before Sri Lanka's next encounter against Australia on June 15.
"The remains of late Mrs. Kanthi Perera lie at the Barney Raymond Funeral Home at Colombo 08 and the funeral will take place on Thursday, 13th June at the Borella Cemetery," the release read.
Sri Lanka did not have the best of starts to their World Cup campaign going down by 10 wickets in the opener against New Zealand. The Islanders though made a strong comeback in their next outing against Afghanistan winning a rain-marred encounter by 34 runs (DLS). Malinga returned impressive figures of 3/39 in the game along with Nuwan Pradeep who picked up four wickets.
Their next encounter against Pakistan was washed out and Sri Lanka are currently placed sixth on the team standings with three points after three games.
Sri Lanka have already been dented a blow with pacer Pradeep ruled out for the clash against Bangladesh after dislocating his little finger during practice. He is expected to regain full fitness in a week's time but a timeline on his return is still unclear.
"Nuwan was given treatment at the hospital, while the doctors reset his dislocated finger and the cut on his finger was closed with stitches. He was also administered with antibiotics," team manager Asantha De Mel said. "Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka's game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week's time to recover from the injury."
In case Pradeep does not recover in time, Sri Lanka have Kasun Rajitha, who is travelling with the team in the capacity of a stand-by player.
