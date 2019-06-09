India will return to London for their second game of the ICC World Cup 2019 against Australia at the Oval on Sunday. Grey skies, rain and thunderstorms have dominated India’s build-up to the game.
Virat Kohli’s team, in fact, cancelled their scheduled training session at the Oval on Friday. The nets on Saturday were also held under cloudy skies.
The forecast for Sunday was certainly a lot brighter for the cricket fans. Although it will remain mostly cloudy during match day, there is only a chance of passing shower through the afternoon.
The highest temperature for Sunday will remain around 18 degrees which should make it comfortable for both sides with sunny spells predicted through the day.
India are already familiar with London weather, having spent the first week of their arrival in London but did not fare too well at the Oval under cloudy skies. New Zealand bundled out the Indians for 179 in India’s first warm-up game with Trent Boult & Co. enjoying the helpful conditions.
There are no reserve days for World Cup league matches. Friday’s game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was the only one washed out so far with both teams sharing a point.
London Weather Today: Cloudy with Chance of Passing Shower in London on Sunday
