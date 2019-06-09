starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

London Weather Today: Cloudy with Chance of Passing Shower in London on Sunday

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
London Weather Today: Cloudy with Chance of Passing Shower in London on Sunday

India will return to London for their second game of the ICC World Cup 2019 against Australia at the Oval on Sunday. Grey skies, rain and thunderstorms have dominated India’s build-up to the game.

Virat Kohli’s team, in fact, cancelled their scheduled training session at the Oval on Friday. The nets on Saturday were also held under cloudy skies.

The forecast for Sunday was certainly a lot brighter for the cricket fans. Although it will remain mostly cloudy during match day, there is only a chance of passing shower through the afternoon.

The highest temperature for Sunday will remain around 18 degrees which should make it comfortable for both sides with sunny spells predicted through the day.

India are already familiar with London weather, having spent the first week of their arrival in London but did not fare too well at the Oval under cloudy skies. New Zealand bundled out the Indians for 179 in India’s first warm-up game with Trent Boult & Co. enjoying the helpful conditions.

There are no reserve days for World Cup league matches. Friday’s game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was the only one washed out so far with both teams sharing a point.

icc world cup 2019India vs AustraliaLondon weatherOVaLvirat kohli
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more