Ngidi Hamstring Injury Adds to South Africa’s Woes

Cricketnext Staff |June 2, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
South Africa were hit by another injury concern on Sunday (June 2) when pacer Lungi Ngidi limped off with a hamstring issue the field during their ICC World Cup 2019 game against Bangladesh at The Oval.

Ngidi had to go back back to the dressing room when the seventh over of the first innings came to a close. Later on it was confirmed that he would not be able to bowl anymore for the remainder of the game.

The absence of Ngidi further compounds South Africa’s woes as they are already dealing with injuries to key players Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla.

Steyn is recovering from a shoulder injury while Amla was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer during South Africa’s first game of the tournament against England and didn’t play against Bangladesh as a precautionary measure.

Both Steyn and Amla are expected to be fit ahead of the next clash against India, but there is no word on whether Ngidi will be available for selection just yet.

Should the young pacer be forced to sit out of the India match it will mean that the Faf du Plessis-led Proteas will once again have to depend on a depleted pace attack.

They didn’t look at their best against England in the tournament opener and their attack had another forgettable day against Bangladesh.

Half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib al Hasan as well as useful cameos from Mahmadullah and Mosaddek Hossan saw Bangladesh post 330-6 in the first innings, their highest ever ODI and World Cup score.

Cricket World Cup 2019icc world cup 2019ngidingidi injurySouth Africa
