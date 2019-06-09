starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 14:IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

9 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019: ICC Rejected Gayle's Request for 'Universe Boss' Logo Before Censoring Dhoni

PTI |June 9, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019: ICC Rejected Gayle's Request for 'Universe Boss' Logo Before Censoring Dhoni

The ICC has not only rejected MS Dhoni's request for wearing keeping gloves which had a dagger insignia but also refused West Indies opener Chris Gayle permission to use 'Universe Boss' logo on his bat.

In both cases the ICC cited equipment regulation violation.

Gayle, a self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss', had requested the ICC to allow him use it for his bat branding but he was informed that he can't use any clothing or sporting equipment for personal messages.

"ICC couldn't have made an exception for Dhoni as no personal messages are allowed on equipment. Gayle wanted it but when he was refused permission, he accepted it and moved on," a source privy to the development said.

Talking about Dhoni, the official said, "It is not about military symbolism. It is about a simple rule that no personal messages are allowed. If ICC did not make an exception for Gayle, then how come they would make it for Dhoni."

It has also been learnt that even innocuous messages or emojis are not allowed on equipment.

"Tomorrow, Moeen Ali will again request for wearing a 'Free Palestine' wristband which is a direct political message. We did not allow it then and we won't allow it now. You won't be even allowed to have a word like love' embossed on the equipment," the source added.

The ICC allowed the Indian team to wear camouflage caps recently during an international match against Australia because it was a bilateral series.

"A formal request was made by the BCCI as they wanted to use the match as a fund-raiser for the victims of the Pulwama terror attack. In a bilateral series, ICC allows teams to do charity. Just like the Pink Test in Australia for the Jane McGrath Foundation that works on breast cancer awareness, the source added.

It has been learnt that Dhoni is yet to get any official reprimand from the ICC for the South Africa game, during which his green gloves had dagger insignia.

As per rules, if he sports the insignia again in any of the matches, he would first be warned and then face financial penalties of 25, 50 and 75 percent of match fees for every transgression.

chris gayleiccicc world cup 2019Moeen AliMS Dhoni
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more