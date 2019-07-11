starts in
Cricket World Cup 2019: Need to Make Most of This Opportunity - Morgan After Semi-final Victory

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
England captain Eoin Morgan said after his side's win in the ICC World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday that his team has made massive improvement since the first round exit in the 2015 World Cup and that the current team has a big opportunity to win their first title at Lord's.

"I was six in 1992; I don't remember it, but I have seen a lot of it. It is an opportunity for us on Sunday, a huge one at that too. It is a massive leap from where we were in 2015. Everyone in that dressing room must take a lot of credit for that," said the 32-year-old skipper at the post-match presentation.

Morgan praised openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy as the two went on to put together a record fourth consecutive century stand.

"Roy and Jonny at the top of the order are really imposing when they get themselves in. They are in the form of their lives and they take advantage of that. They set the tone for us.

"Extremely happy for Woakes also. He is a cool customer and has been one of the best bowlers for us in the last couple of years."

Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted that his team was outplayed.

"We were just totally outplayed today. The way they set the tone with the ball and getting to 27/3 after 10 overs was a huge part of the game. And was too hard for us to get back from. You do expect the new ball to seam first up, but they bowled really well by targeting the stumps and bowled a great length, something that we tried to do as well.

"But plenty of positives for us in this World Cup especially given where we were last year when we came here in England. You always want to win, but really proud of the group to get us here. In the last six months or so, there has been a lot of character shown, but it still hurts.

"We tried to change it up as much as we could, kept looking for wicket taking options. Just couldn't find it because they played exceptionally well."

Chris Woakes was meanwhile named man-of-the-match for his figures of 3/20, which dented Australia early in the game.

"It is an incredible performance by the team, it started off with the ball but the way the batters knocked the runs off was brilliant. We were nervous in the morning which is quite natural but the way they won it speaks a lot about their side." said Woakes.

"We came into the knockout stage with good form and momentum. We played two good games against India and New Zealand and then we carried on that today. I was three years old in 1992, it was a while ago. We have one game to go, hopefully we will go all the way."

