starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 20:AUS VS SL

live
AUS AUS
SL SL

The Oval

15 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Net Bowler Hit on Head By Warner Shot Receives Signed Australian Jersey

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Net Bowler Hit on Head By Warner Shot Receives Signed Australian Jersey

Jaykishan Phala, the net bowler who was struck on the head during a practice session by David Warner, received a warm embrace and a signed jersey from the left-hander ahead of Australia's World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

The twitter handle of Cricket Australia posted pictures of Warner presenting Phala with an Australian shirt that was signed by all the members of the side.

Phala, a fast bowler of Indian origin, was hit during one of Australia's net sessions ahead of the India game last Sunday (June 9) by a powerful Warner drive. The session was immediately halted and the batsman rushed to the aid of the bowler, who lay flat on the pitch.

The Australian physio immediately attended to Phala, who had to be stretchered off to a medical room at the ground. Details soon emerged that the bowler was conscious and had to be taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The incident, however, left Warner shaken up as he was consoled by the rest of the teammates.

Aaron Finch had later admitted that Warner was rattled by the turn of events.

"Yeah, Dave was obviously pretty shaken up," Finch said at the time. "It was a decent hit to the head. It was tough to watch.

"It’s quite rare that somebody gets hit, it’s really unfortunate. Our own medical staff and the paramedics on the ground did a great job."

australiaDavid Warnericc world cup 2019jaykishan phalanet bowlerOff The FieldWarnerworld cup
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more