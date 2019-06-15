Net Bowler Hit on Head By Warner Shot Receives Signed Australian Jersey

Jaykishan Phala, the net bowler who was struck on the head during a practice session by David Warner, received a warm embrace and a signed jersey from the left-hander ahead of Australia's World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka at the Oval.
The twitter handle of Cricket Australia posted pictures of Warner presenting Phala with an Australian shirt that was signed by all the members of the side.
Jaykishan Phala, the net bowler struck during a practice session, receives a warm embrace and signed shirt from @davidwarner31 at The Oval #CWC19 #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/P82YLFggFs— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 15, 2019
Phala, a fast bowler of Indian origin, was hit during one of Australia's net sessions ahead of the India game last Sunday (June 9) by a powerful Warner drive. The session was immediately halted and the batsman rushed to the aid of the bowler, who lay flat on the pitch.
The Australian physio immediately attended to Phala, who had to be stretchered off to a medical room at the ground. Details soon emerged that the bowler was conscious and had to be taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The incident, however, left Warner shaken up as he was consoled by the rest of the teammates.
Aaron Finch had later admitted that Warner was rattled by the turn of events.
"Yeah, Dave was obviously pretty shaken up," Finch said at the time. "It was a decent hit to the head. It was tough to watch.
"It’s quite rare that somebody gets hit, it’s really unfortunate. Our own medical staff and the paramedics on the ground did a great job."
