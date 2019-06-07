starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 15:SA VS WI

live
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

10 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019: Imam Looking Forward to Starc Battle

AFP |June 10, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2019: Imam Looking Forward to Starc Battle

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is relishing facing Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc when the two teams meet in the World Cup in Taunton on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, a nephew of Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq, said the confidence he had gained from facing England quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood would help him tame the Australia attack.

"Starc isn't a threat," said Imam. "In fact I am excited over the prospect of facing him. Same was said about Archer and Wood but we played them with confidence."

Imam scored a solid 44 in an 82-run opening stand against England in Nottingham, setting up Pakistan's second-highest total ever in a World Cup of 348 for eight in a match they won by 14 runs.

That came after he could only muster two runs in Pakistan's seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies in their opening game, when they were bowled for a paltry 105.

"I have played (Kagiso) Rabada and Dale Steyn in more difficult conditions in South Africa," said Imam, referring to Pakistan's tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Imam was Pakistan's most successful batsman on that one-day international series with 271 runs, including a century, in the five matches.

"You can’t say a bowler is threatening," he said. "I try to prepare according to my strengths instead of bowlers' strengths. I don't think like that, because you need to beat top teams if you want to play the World Cup final."

Imam, who hit a century on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2017, scored a brilliant 151 against England in the series between the two countries before the World Cup.

He stressed the importance of giving Pakistan a platform in every game, with the help of opening partner Fakhar Zaman, as they prepare to face the defending champions, who will be smarting after a defeat to India.

"If you analyse then you notice that teams have succeeded in the World Cup mostly when the top three players have done well," he said.

Australia vs PakistanCricket World Cupicc world cup 2019Imam-ul-HaqMitchell Starc

Related stories

Akram, Sangakkara and Smith Start Mini-game During Rain Delay
Cricketnext Staff | June 7, 2019, 7:47 PM IST

Akram, Sangakkara and Smith Start Mini-game During Rain Delay

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
WI WI
3 1 1 0 3
6
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
7
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
4 0 3 0 1
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more