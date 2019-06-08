Cricket World Cup 2019: Persistent Rain Forces South Africa and West Indies to Share Points

For the second time in the 2019 ICC World Cup a round robin fixture has been washed out with struggling South Africa and West Indies falling prey to the weather gods this time in Southampton.
In very overcast conditions, West Indies won the toss and Jason Holder promptly decided to field first and handed over the new ball to Sheldon Cottrell.
The left-arm fast bowler, as his captain would have wanted, struck early and removed Hashim Amla (6) and then Aiden Markram (5) to leave the Proteas reeling at 28/2.
The West Indies almost had a third wicket too but Quinton de Kock survived a big appeal on Kemar Roach’s first delivery as DRS was called into play.
But three deliveries into Oshane Thomas’ first over, the eighth over of the innings, rain forced the players off the field before umpires called off the game at 16:14 HRS local time.
The points were split and that helped South Africa register their first points of the tournament. West Indies meanwhile moved up to fifth spot and now have three points in three matches.
South Africa, who have not won any of their four game so far in the tournament, will take on Afghanistan on Saturday, (June 15) and West Indies will play hosts England on Friday (June 14).
