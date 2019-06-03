starts in
Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch

AFP |June 3, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
A photographer found himself being acclaimed by a capacity crowd at the Oval on Sunday after he held a stunning catch during a World Cup match between Bangladesh and South Africa.

Ian Kington was stationed at the Pavilion End of the ground, near the steps leading up to the players' dressing rooms, when South Africa captain Faf du Plessis went to a fifty with a soaring straight six off spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

As the ball hurtled towards him and some of his fellow photographers behind long-off, Kington -- keeping hold of a large telephoto lens with his left hand, calmly caught the ball with his right and then, grinning broadly, turned to show the crowd he had held onto the ball.

"That is a good grab, that is a classic catch," said television commentator Mark Nicholas, a former captain of Hampshire, when a replay was shown.

Kington's effort became the 'play of the day' on the International Cricket Council's official tournament website, as well as that of the BBC, while being widely shared on social media.

"I had two frames (photographs) of him (Du Plessis) hitting the six and then the instinct is to look up and see where the ball is," Kington told AFP.

"Obviously it's quite tight for space where we sit and I couldn't move," the 49-year-old from Kent added.

"I had my long lens camera in one hand and I just sort of reached up and it stuck and I caught it."

What made Kington's catch all the more impressive is that he is not a cricketer himself.

"I've never played cricket in an actual team, I've just joined in a bit with my mates," he explained.

Reflecting on his new-found celebrity, Kington added: "My phone keeps going off. It's nice to do something that means you've got a story to tell, but I guess that's my five minutes of fame."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more